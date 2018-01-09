These are the best children's TV shows of all time - how many have you watched?

Blue Peter, Grange Hill and Newsround have been named the best children's TV shows of all time.

The world's longest-running children's TV show, Blue Peter, which celebrates its 60th anniversary later this year, tops the list, which is published in the new issues of the Radio Times. A total of 16 of the top 20 shows were broadcast in the 1980s - making it the most popular decade for kids' TV. Which of the following shows was your favourite?

Those who voted for the list, which is published in the new issue of the magazine, included David Walliams, Konnie Huq, Floella Benjamin, Noel Edmonds, Biddy Baxter and Schofield.

Radio Times editor Mark Frith says: "British TV produces the best programmes for children in the world - reading our list produces the most wonderful, warm memories."