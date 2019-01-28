editorial image

Things to do: 12 North East museums to visit during the winter months

The weather outside is frightful - but you’re still looking for something to do on your days off with the kids.

It’s the perfect time of year to keep out of the cold and expand your horizons with a visit to one of the region’s many fantastic museums - but which one to choose? There are outdoor exhibits to enjoy too, so make sure you still wrap up warm for those!

Take the drive out to Teesdale to view an outstanding collection surrounding art, fashion and design.

1. Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle

Take the drive out to Teesdale to view an outstanding collection surrounding art, fashion and design.
Google Maps
Buy a Photo
Learn the story of Hartlepool from prehistoric times to the present day.

2. The Museum of Hartlepool

Learn the story of Hartlepool from prehistoric times to the present day.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
An exciting day out learning about all things maritime.

3. National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool

An exciting day out learning about all things maritime.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Take a trip out to the historic city and learn more about its journey through the ages.

4. Durham Museum and Heritage Centre

Take a trip out to the historic city and learn more about its journey through the ages.
Google Maps
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3