Float away as sound therapy session takes over landmark hotel pool

Float away for a one-off relaxation event in the pool at Ramside Spa.

The County Durham spa regularly adds special holistic events to its programme.

And now it has organised an evening of sound therapy, which will take place while participants are relaxing on special flotation mats in the spa’s large pool.

Summer Stillness will include a soothing meditation, followed by a healing sound journey using instruments such as a symphonic gong, singing bowls, chimes and gentle percussion.

The hour long session – designed to make people feel totally relaxed – is part of a whole early evening experience running on 20 August.

Those who sign up can use all of the spa facilities between 5.30pm and 9.30pm along with enjoying a two course dinner in the spa’s Fusion Asian restaurant along with the one hour sound bowl therapy and pool flotation experience in the 25 metre pool.

Fay Pratt, Spa Director, said it would be an unforgettable experience.

“Sound therapy is growing in popularity and is recognised as a great way to improve wellbeing,” she said.

“Adding in flotation as part of the experience brings in another dimension to aid relaxation.

“We are hoping this will be the first of a whole host of similar events at the spa.”

There are limited spaces available for the Summer Stillness package, which cost £149 per person.

Anyone wanting to book should contact the spa on 0191 375 3088.

Sound therapy is recognised as not only helping people to improve their sleep but can help with stress and anxiety and pain management.

It helps reduce heart rate and blood pressure, leading to the release of endorphins.

For details of all events and experiences, visit www.ramsidespa.co.uk