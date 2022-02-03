10 South Tyneside bars and pubs to visit for a great meal - as chosen by Gazette readers

On those days when you just can’t be bothered to cook, having your tea at the local pub is an ideal treat.

But since South Tyneside has a wide range of great bars and pubs, which one do you choose?

We turned to the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite places for a pub meal across the borough – from a Sunday roast to a midweek burger.

Here are some of your recommendations from our Facebook page. Click here to add your own to the post.

The Black Horse, Rectory Bank, West Boldon: “Best meal I’ve ever had in a pub.” Recommended by Jacqui Lamb and Pamela Chambers.

The Bridge, Wenlock Road: Recommended by Amanda Dawn Nightingale, Chris Taylor and Tracy Johnston.

The Fountain, Highfield Road: Recommended by Kelly Beattie, Craig Thwaites and Vicky Killen.

The Grey Hen, Temple Park Road: “Fabulous food, great, friendly staff.” Recommended by Carol Fitzsimmons, Kerry Anderson and Mandy Kirton.

The Lakeside Inn, Jarrow: Recommended by Lynette Jones, Mary Carty and Kate Richardson.

The Marine, Ocean Road: “Great food. Great beer. Great staff.” Recommended by Jon Veitch, Allan E Doherty and David Ridley.

The New Ship, Sunderland Road: Recommended by Claire Louise and Elsa Dorothy.

Riverview, Mill Dam: “Amazing food and staff.” Recommended by Maria Ingram, Steph McDougall-Brownsword and Tracey Teepee.

The Sand Dancer, Sea Road: Recommended by Colin Mcfadyen and Kellyann Hamilton.

The Travelling Man, Newcastle Road, East Boldon: Recommended by Jim Clark, Katie Marie Rutherson and Dawn Tyerman.

