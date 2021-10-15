Gazette readers have been sharing their favourite pubs to visit for an Autumn night drink.

19 places in and around South Tyneside for an Autumn night drink - as chosen by Gazette readers

With leaves falling, nights cutting in and a definite nip in the air, it’s the perfect time to cosy up in your favourite bar or pub for a much-needed tipple.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:55 am

South Tyneside is fortunate to have a fantastic choice of places to enjoy a leisurely drink of an Autumn evening – but if you had to pick just one for a visit, where would you go?

We took to the Gazette’s Facebook page to ask the readers to nominate their favourite spot for an Autumn night drink. More than 100 people got in touch to share their top picks.

Check out our picture special featuring 19 of the readers’ choices. Click here to visit our Facebook page and add your own to the post.

1. The Albion Gin & Ale House

The Albion Gin & Ale House, Walter Street, Jarrow.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Black Horse

Black Horse, Rectory Bank, West Boldon.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. The Cask Lounge

The Cask Lounge, Charlotte Street.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. The Cottage Tavern

The Cottage Tavern, North Street, Cleadon.

Photo: Stu Norton

