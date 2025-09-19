Fish and chips is one of Britain’s most popular and traditional dishes.

Across the North East there are plenty of different establishments serving up delicious fish and chips, as well as other chippy meals.

Here are 10 of the most popular fish and chip shops across the North East, according to diners. Each of these chippies scores highly on Tripadvisor and is well-loved by locals.

1 . Carlo's, Alnwick Carlo's in Alnwick has a 4.5* rating from 722 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Fantastic fish and chips followed by absolutely delicious gelato and sorbet! Highly recommend you visit this great restaurant."

2 . Neptune Fish Restaurant, Seahouses Neptune Fish Restaurant in Seahouses has a 3.9* rating from 2,330 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Great vegan choices! Loved the big chips, proper chip shop chips. Was busy but they ran a slick operation, we were seated quickly and it was quick service. My family liked their battered cod and smoked haddock fishcakes. Great location too."

3 . Dhillons Fish Inn, Hebburn Dhillons Fish Inn in Hebburn has a 4.3* rating from 87 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Excellent quality fish and chips. Fish is cooked to order. Chips served in large portions. Very good prices."

4 . Fisherman's Bay, Whitley Bay Fisherman's Bay in Whitley Bay has a 4.6* rating from 634 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Excellent food, always hot and crispy. Great vegetarian options including vegan fish and battered sausage as well as battered halloumi and mushy pea fritters. Curry sauce is always especially good."