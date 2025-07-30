Burger King gives away FREE Whoppers and launches new ‘Barbe-res-cue’ bundle to save Brits from disaster.

Step aside burnt sausages and sad salads… Burger King UK is firing up a BBQ rescue mission with the brand-new ‘Barbe-res-cue Bundle’, a flame-grilled feast designed to save BBQs gone bad and help Brits skip the summer cooking stress altogether.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Available on delivery, the bundle is packed with delicious burgers and sides – perfect for sharing with family and friends.

For £22.99, choose two of your BK favourites from the flame-grilled Whopper, the juicy Chicken Royale or a satisfying Bacon Double Cheeseburger, complemented by two kids’ mains, golden Fries and fiery Chilli Cheese Bites. It’s the ultimate feast for those who’ve faced BBQ heartbreak…or just don’t trust their parents or friends with the tongs!

The delicious new summer fix comes as new research from Burger King UK has shed light on the top ‘BBQ pet peeves’.

Topping the list is burnt food being proudly served by overly confident cooks, with over 30% (31.5%) of Brits admit that home-cooked BBQs rarely live up to the hype. The research demonstrates that mastering the BBQ is no mean feat, but thankfully, Burger King UK has been delivering flame-grilled excellence since 1954, and is perfectly placed to step in and offer the perfect bundle to rescue any BBQ.

And because no one knows flame-grilled cooking quite like Burger King UK, customers can even DM a pic of their BBQ blunder to @burgerkinguk to use the UK’s first ‘Barbe-res-cue’ hotline…. perfect for those who find themselves in a charred chicken or a limp lettuce situation. Those who submit a picture can be in luck to bag themselves a FREE Whopper or iconic Chicken Royale via the Burger King UK app.

The new Burger King UK findings also reveal that the ever-unpredictable British weather takes the crown at #1 BBQ buzzkill (of course), followed by rogue smoke and pesky bugs coming in at third.

Download the Burger King® UK app here to make the most of the new ‘Barbe-res-cue Bundle’ and Hotline service.