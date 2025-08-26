Celebrate International Dog Day with these 27 pooch-friendly South Tyneside pubs

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:29 BST

Celebrate International Dog Day at your local with your four-legged friend.

Tuesday, August 26, marks International Dog Day and what better way to celebrate then a trip to the pub.

We have plenty of dog friendly pubs here in the borough so why not take the dog for a walk and visit your local.

We’ve put together a list based on Google reviews to show which pubs here in South Tyneside are dog friendly.

There are plenty to choose from so take a look.

All these pubs are dog friendly, according to Google reviews.

1. Dog friendly pubs in South Tyneside

All these pubs are dog friendly, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

"Lovely food, nice atmosphere and dog friendly too."

2. The Marine, South Shields

"Lovely food, nice atmosphere and dog friendly too." | Local Democracy Reporting Service

"Love this place, good food and drink at a decent price, dog friendly too."

3. Ben Lomond, Jarrow

"Love this place, good food and drink at a decent price, dog friendly too." | Google Maps

"Not only dog friendly, but friendly staff, and great outdoor seating."

4. The Bamburgh Inn, South Shields

"Not only dog friendly, but friendly staff, and great outdoor seating." | Google Maps

