Chinese New Year in South Tyneside: Gazette readers recommend their favourite Chinese takeaways

Not in the mood to cook tonight? How about treating yourself to a warming and delicious Chinese takeaway.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:55 am

Chinese New Year is just around the corner on Tuesday, Feburary 1 – so there’s no better time to enjoy your favourite dish from the takeaway.

But where do you go and what are you ordering?

Call to force sale of empty shops in South Shields town centre using compulsory ...

We turned to the Shields Gazette readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across the borough.

You can’t beat a recommendation from a satisifed customer!

Here are some of the readers’ choices from social media. Click here to add your own to the post.

China Cook, Westoe Road: Recommended by Martin Borthwick and Susan Kinvig

China Garden, Sunderland Road: Recommended by Janine Patterson and Pauline Rossiter

Guys, Green Lane: Recommended by Dawn Crowther, Paul Johnston, Helen Kevin, Michelle Louise Stonehouse and Kris Wallace

Ocean Pearl, Prince Edward Road: Recommended by Jill Bell, Alana Bushell, Christine Carville, Paula Gilland and Philip Watkinson

Pearl Cottage, Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow: Recommended by Lesley Brady, Lyn Huggins, Audra Lloyd, Julie Martin and Claire Summerly

Red Lantern, North Road, Boldon Colliery: Recommended by Sam Carr, Diane Ford, Hazel Love, Julie Martin and Susan Talbut

Sea View, Boldon Lane: Recommended by Sue Booth, Gillian Bullock, Andrea Hailes Gemma Scott and Neil Stonehouse

Silver Star, Imeary Street, Westoe: Recommended by Steve Bell, Carla Gray, John Kelford, Sue Smith and Emma Whitfield Kapranos

Tasty Duck, Stanhope Road: Recommended by Stephen Cook, Deborah Scott, Margaret Steel, Michelle Wanless and Michelle Whale

Wok Inn, Commercial Road: Recommended by Denise Houston, Sarah Lizzy Laidlaw, Janet Riddell, Sharon Tighe and Mandy Watson

