Every new hygiene rating awarded to South Tyneside businesses in April 2025

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st May 2025, 17:21 BST

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last couple of weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across April 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

This takeaway which is now called Ankara Kebab and Pizza was recently awarded a new five star rating.

1. Ankara Kebab and Pizza

This takeaway which is now called Ankara Kebab and Pizza was recently awarded a new five star rating. | Google

Rosie's Cafe was also awarded a new five star rating.

2. Rosie's Cafe

Rosie's Cafe was also awarded a new five star rating. | Google

The Criterion on Ocean Road in South Shields was recently awarded a new three star rating.

3. The Criterion

The Criterion on Ocean Road in South Shields was recently awarded a new three star rating. | Google Maps

Madasafish in Whitburn was recently awarded a new four of of five rating.

4. Madasafish

Madasafish in Whitburn was recently awarded a new four of of five rating. | Google

