Every new hygiene rating awarded to South Tyneside businesses in March

Published 1st Apr 2025, 14:08 BST

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last couple of weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across March 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Abacus Children's Day Nursery on Station Road in Hebburn has a five rating following a March inspection.

1. Abacus Children's Day Nursery

Abacus Children's Day Nursery on Station Road in Hebburn has a five rating following a March inspection. | Google Maps

Al-Azhar Mosque on Laygate, has a five star rating following a March inspection.

2. Al-Azhar Mosque

Al-Azhar Mosque on Laygate, has a five star rating following a March inspection. | Google Maps

Baked by Charlie Cakery, on Leicester Way in Jarrow, has a five star rating following a March inspection.

3. Baked by Charlie Cakery

Baked by Charlie Cakery, on Leicester Way in Jarrow, has a five star rating following a March inspection. | Other 3rd Party

Klassykiis Crunchy Snacks, which is registered to a property on Redberry Way in South Shields, has a new five star rating.

4. Klassykiis Crunchy Snacks

Klassykiis Crunchy Snacks, which is registered to a property on Redberry Way in South Shields, has a new five star rating. | Google

