Four Newcastle Indian restaurants shortlisted in awards dubbed the 'Oscars of the curry industry'
My Delhi in Newcastle, Consett’s Soami’s Trio, The Soho Tavern in Gateshead and Sherkhan Of Alnwick are among ten eateries nominated for the North East category of the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).
The awards, described as the “most prestigious celebration of pan Asian cuisine in the UK”, will take place on Monday, October 6 at London Hilton Park Lane.
This year, more than 1,295 restaurants and takeaways from across the UK were nominated by diners and food lovers.
Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2025, Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture.
“Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised.
“Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success.
“Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on 6th October.”
The full list of nominees for the Regional Restaurant of the Year – North East award:
Chutney, Gleadless Townend, Sheffield
Jolsha, Stockton-on-Tees, Cleveland
My Delhi, Newcastle upon Tyne
Punjabi Heaven Restaurant, Roundhay, Leeds
Sachi’s Burley, Burley in Wharfedale, Leeds
Sherkhan Of Alnwick, Alnwick, Newcastle upon Tyne
SIBU, Batley, Wakefield
Soami’s Trio By Parvin Kumar, Consett, Durham
Soho Tavern, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne
Urban Choola, Sheffield