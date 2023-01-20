Plenty of South Tyneside pubs are well known for their warm welcome.

Alongside a dazzling array of drinks and high-quality food, a friendly atmosphere is one of the best things about local pubs.

With that in mind, here are some of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

All of the pubs below have been described as “friendly” by customers in reviews and have a rating of 4.4 out of 5 or above.

1. Blue's Micro Pub Blue's Micro Pub in Whitburn has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google from 81 reviews.

2. Harton Hop House Harton Hop House on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 57 Google reviews.

3. Look Out Inn The Look Out Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 40 Google reviews.

4. The River View The River View on Commercial Road in South Shields has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from 177 Google reviews.