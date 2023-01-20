News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the highest-rated South Tyneside pubs described as "friendly" on Google reviews.

Friendly pubs in South Tyneside: 16 of the highest-rated pubs described as 'friendly' on Google reviews

Plenty of South Tyneside pubs are well known for their warm welcome.

By Jason Button
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 3:35pm

Alongside a dazzling array of drinks and high-quality food, a friendly atmosphere is one of the best things about local pubs.

With that in mind, here are some of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

All of the pubs below have been described as “friendly” by customers in reviews and have a rating of 4.4 out of 5 or above.

1. Blue's Micro Pub

Blue's Micro Pub in Whitburn has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google from 81 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Harton Hop House

Harton Hop House on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 57 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Look Out Inn

The Look Out Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 40 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

4. The River View

The River View on Commercial Road in South Shields has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from 177 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

