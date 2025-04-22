Gluten free chippy in South Shields is competing to the best in the UK

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 13:50 BST
A fully gluten free South Tyneside fish and chip shop is competing alongside the best in the UK.

Fisherman’s Catch, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, is among ten finalists competing in Gluten-free Fish and Chip Awards 2025, which is being run by a social media group containing more than 24,000 members.

The awards aim to celebrate the best gluten free fish and chip shops across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The South Shields chippy has made the final ten based on the number of votes it has received from group users in the competition’s previous two rounds.

Fisherman's Catch, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.Fisherman's Catch, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.
Fisherman's Catch, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Fisherman’s Catch is the only North East chippy to have made the final list, with the finalists as follows:

  • Atlantic Fish Bar, Skegness.
  • Barnacles, Llandudno.
  • Chippy T, Southport.
  • Finney's, Benllech, Anglesey.
  • Fisherman's Catch, South Shields.
  • Fylde Fish and Chips, Southport.
  • No. 1 Cromer, Cromer, Norfolk Coast.
  • Magpie Café, Whitby.
  • Mansel's Chippy, Porthcawl.
  • Weston Grove, Chester.

Last year, Fisherman’s Catch placed fifth in the Coeliac Sanctuary’s ‘Top 40 UK Gluten Free Chip Shops 2024’.

The Coeliac Sanctuary put the list together to give those with coeliac disease peace of mind with some reputable gluten free options.

You can find out more about Fisherman’s Catch in South Shields by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/fishermanscatchoceanroad.

If you wish to vote for Fisherman’s Catch in the latest competition, you can do so via: https://www.facebook.com/groups/312693812482/posts/10160761786877483/.

The competition is set to close Monday, May 5.

