Gluten free chippy in South Shields is competing to the best in the UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fisherman’s Catch, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, is among ten finalists competing in Gluten-free Fish and Chip Awards 2025, which is being run by a social media group containing more than 24,000 members.
The awards aim to celebrate the best gluten free fish and chip shops across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The South Shields chippy has made the final ten based on the number of votes it has received from group users in the competition’s previous two rounds.
Fisherman’s Catch is the only North East chippy to have made the final list, with the finalists as follows:
- Atlantic Fish Bar, Skegness.
- Barnacles, Llandudno.
- Chippy T, Southport.
- Finney's, Benllech, Anglesey.
- Fisherman's Catch, South Shields.
- Fylde Fish and Chips, Southport.
- No. 1 Cromer, Cromer, Norfolk Coast.
- Magpie Café, Whitby.
- Mansel's Chippy, Porthcawl.
- Weston Grove, Chester.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
Last year, Fisherman’s Catch placed fifth in the Coeliac Sanctuary’s ‘Top 40 UK Gluten Free Chip Shops 2024’.
The Coeliac Sanctuary put the list together to give those with coeliac disease peace of mind with some reputable gluten free options.
You can find out more about Fisherman’s Catch in South Shields by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/fishermanscatchoceanroad.
If you wish to vote for Fisherman’s Catch in the latest competition, you can do so via: https://www.facebook.com/groups/312693812482/posts/10160761786877483/.
The competition is set to close Monday, May 5.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.