Gluten free chippy in South Shields is competing to the best in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fully gluten free South Tyneside fish and chip shop is competing alongside the best in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisherman’s Catch, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, is among ten finalists competing in Gluten-free Fish and Chip Awards 2025, which is being run by a social media group containing more than 24,000 members.

The awards aim to celebrate the best gluten free fish and chip shops across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Shields chippy has made the final ten based on the number of votes it has received from group users in the competition’s previous two rounds.

Fisherman's Catch, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Fisherman’s Catch is the only North East chippy to have made the final list, with the finalists as follows:

Atlantic Fish Bar, Skegness.

Barnacles, Llandudno.

Chippy T, Southport.

Finney's, Benllech, Anglesey.

Fisherman's Catch, South Shields.

Fylde Fish and Chips, Southport.

No. 1 Cromer, Cromer, Norfolk Coast.

Magpie Café, Whitby.

Mansel's Chippy, Porthcawl.

Weston Grove, Chester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coeliac Sanctuary put the list together to give those with coeliac disease peace of mind with some reputable gluten free options.

You can find out more about Fisherman’s Catch in South Shields by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/fishermanscatchoceanroad.

If you wish to vote for Fisherman’s Catch in the latest competition, you can do so via: https://www.facebook.com/groups/312693812482/posts/10160761786877483/.

The competition is set to close Monday, May 5.