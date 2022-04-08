Whether you want to dine in or eat them from the carton, drench them in salt and vinegar or splash on some curry sauce, a chippy lunch or tea on Good Friday is the perfect way to start the long Easter weekend.

But, to ask an age-old question, where does the best fish and chips in South Tyneside?

We are blessed with a great range of eateries across our towns and villages, and chip shops are no exception. With so many to choose from, we turned to the Shields Gazette readers to shout out some of the best places to go.

Where will you be going for your fish and chips on Good Friday? Check out these reader recommendations.

Here are some of the most popular choices from our Facebook page, at time of writing. Click here to add your own to the post.

Check out our list below and see if your favourite gets a mention – and keep your eyes peeled for somehwere new to try this Good Friday!

Whatever you’re ordering and however you’re eating them, we hope you enjoy yours! Don’t forget to smile for our photographers if you see them out and about over the bank holiday.

Colman's, Ocean Road or Sea Road: Pauline Bianchi said: “Colman’s temple, best around.”

Daniela's Fish Bar, Front Street, East Boldon: Recommended by Tracy Coates.

Fisherman's Catch, Ocean Road: Stephen Paul Goodwin said: “Lush chips not greasy, lovely place to sit in.”

Frankie's Fish & Chips, Stoddart Street: Recommended by Linda Purvis.

Frydays Fish Bar and Grill, Smithy Street: Recommended by Sandra Wilson.

Green Lane Fisheries, Green Lane: Julie Ann Stephenson said: “Got to be Green Lane, best one around.”

Highfield Fisheries, Highfield Road: Fiona Thompson said: “Still make the trip to Highfield Road from here on a rare these days treat for fish & chips.”

Paul's Fish Grill, Albert Road, Jarrow: Jade Fairlamb said: “Best chippy about for fish and chips.”

Singh’s Fish Bar, Quarry Lane: Recommended by Gail Nicholson.

Top Fellas, Hedgeley Road, Hebburn: Recommended by Carole Clarke.