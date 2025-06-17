I asked AI what the best pubs are in South Tyneside - here's what it came up with

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:46 BST

AI has revealed what the best pubs are in South Tyneside.

When I posed the question to ChatGPT, the AI tool came up with an extensive list of popular venues that are based here in the borough.

The pubs that made the ChatGPT list were selected on the basis of “highly rated for atmosphere, beer quality, food, and sometimes even a riverside or seafront view”.

Take a look at some of the best pubs in South Tyneside, according to AI.

AI has revealed the best pubs in South Tyneside.

1. These are the best pubs in South Tyneside, according to AI

AI has revealed the best pubs in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn.

2. Blue's Micro Pub, Whitburn

Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn. | Frank Reid

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields.

3. The Steamboat, South Shields

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Fountain, on Highfield Road, in South Shields.

4. The Fountain, South Shields

The Fountain, on Highfield Road, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

