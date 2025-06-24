I asked AI what the best restaurants are in South Tyneside - here's what it came up with

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:30 BST

AI has revealed what the best restaurants are in South Tyneside.

When I posed the question to ChatGPT, the AI tool came up with an extensive list of popular venues that are based here in the borough.

The restaurants that made the ChatGPT list were selected on the basis of “local recommendations, review scores, and diverse cuisine options”.

Take a look at some of the best restaurants in South Tyneside, according to AI.

AI has revealed the best restaurants in South Tyneside.

1. These are the best restaurants in South Tyneside, according to AI

AI has revealed the best restaurants in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

2. Italianish Spanish, South Shields

Google Maps

3. Frydays Fish Bar and Grill, South Shields

Google Maps

4. The Grotto, Marsden

Google Maps

