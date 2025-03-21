I ranked the best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside according to Google reviews

The borough is full of great fish and chip shops.

South Tyneside has a wide variety of fish and chip shops, with everyone having their favourite.

Whether you’re having a day out at the coast or just looking for a takeaway to enjoy at home, there will be something for everyone on this list.

These are the best rated fish and chip shops across the region according to Google reviews.

1. Daniela’s Fish Bar

Located in East Boldon, Daniela's Fish Bar has a 4.8 rating from 280 reviews.

2. Frydays

Frydays in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 426 reviews.

3. Colmans Seafood temple

Colmans Seafood Temple has a 4.6 rating from 2,785 reviews.

4. Colmans

Colmans on Ocean Road has a 4.6 rating from 2,632 reviews.

