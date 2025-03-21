I ranked the best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside according to Google reviews

South Tyneside has a wide variety of fish and chip shops, with everyone having their favourite.
Whether you’re having a day out at the coast or just looking for a takeaway to enjoy at home, there will be something for everyone on this list.
These are the best rated fish and chip shops across the region according to Google reviews.
