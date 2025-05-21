A much-loved South Shields fish and chip shop is changing its name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colmans of South Shields, on Ocean Road, has announced that it is changing its name to line up with its brand new Newcastle city centre venture.

Having opened a new site at Fenwick, bosses have renamed the Ocean Road venue to Colmans Fish and Chips to ensure consistency across the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement was made via a social media last week - with the promise that it is only the name changing and not the recipe, which is loved by many.

Colmans of South Shields is set to undergo a name change. | National World

The post said: “When people start a new chapter — maybe even tie the knot — they sometimes take on a new name. Well, we’ve done something similar.

”With the opening of our brand-new venture inside Fenwick, and a growing family of fans far beyond South Shields, we thought it was time for a little refresh.

“So Colmans of South Shields is now officially Colmans Fish and Chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”Why the change? Because it does exactly what it says on the box. Same family, same Ocean Road home and our new Fenwick flagship, Same golden, crispy perfection you’ve loved for generations.

“It’s just a name tweak to help more hungry folks find us. We’ve changed the letters — not the recipe.

“And we’re still proudly serving the North East’s favourite fish and chips, just with a name that travels a bit better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.