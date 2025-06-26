It’s inspired by the Japanese ‘fruit sando’ 🍓

M&S has unveiled a brand-new ‘dessert sandwich’

The sandwich is inspired by the Japanese ‘fruit sando’

The fruit sandwich is a new take on the British dessert classic of strawberries and cream

Marks & Spencer has launched a brand-new sandwich, which has a unique, fruity twist.

The limited-edition' dessert sandwich’ is named the Strawberry & Creme and features Red Diamond strawberries and a thick layer of whipped cream cheese on sweetened bread.

The new sandwich from M&S is inspired by Japanese ‘fruit sando’, which are otherwise known as fruit sandwiches.

However, strawberries and cream is a British dessert classic, usually enjoyed during the warmer months.

Despite the sandwich including sweet foods, the Strawberry & Creme sandwich will actually be found in the savoury section at the M&S’ Foodhall.

M&S’ Strawberry & Creme sandwich has already received praise from the public, including those who have already tried the sandwich, and those who haven’t.

M&S unveiled the brand-new sweet treat to its customers via a Facebook post, showcases an image of the sandwich.

In the post, M&S wrote: “New in the M&S Foodhall – WARNING: this summer stunner is going to be BERRY popular.”

What has been the public reaction to M&S’ new sweet sandwich?

The reaction to M&S’ Strawberry & Creme sandwich has been positive from customers.

A Facebook user said: “I will definitely try this. Looks delicious.” Another wrote: “Is it socially acceptable to go to my local store and buy all of them?”

Other members of the public have urged M&S to make new variations of the Strawberry & Creme sandwich. Requests included; a gluten-free version, a vegan version, different bread types and different fruits.

M&S’ Strawberry & Creme sandwich is priced at £2.60 and is available to purchase at M&S Foodhall’s across the UK now.

