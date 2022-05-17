National Biscuit Day: What are the nation's favourite biscuits?

As a nation of tea drinkers we all enjoy a biscuit with our brews but with so many choices, what’s your go to biscuit?

As Sunday, 29 May marks National Biscuit Day, we take a look at some of the UK’s most popular biscuits choices. Will yours make the list?

Chocolate digestive – This classic chocolate biscuits has become a staple choice for people to dunk in their tea.

Bourbon biscuits

Bourbon – A buttery chocolate filling sandwiched between two biscuits, what’s not to love?

Custard cream – A creamy alternative to a bourborn is a popular choice with a cup of tea amongst Brits.

Rich tea – A basic but long-standing biscuit has always been a hit to dunk in a brew

Oreos – This American imported biscuit can become popular with Brits, but how do you eat yours? Do you eat it all at once or twist the biscuits, lick the cream then drunk in your brew

Hobnob – Unlike other biscuits, Hobnobs stand out due to the fact that they contain oats as well as being suitable for vegans.

Shortbread – Not just biscuits to enjoy at Christmas time but has become a popular choice with a cup of tea.

Jammie Dodger – The shortcake base and jammy filling is favourite with the nation.

Chocolate fingers – These chocolate covered biscuits are ideal for dunking, however once you open the pack it’s hard not to eat them all.