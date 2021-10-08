National Curry Week: Where to go in South Tyneside as Gazette readers share recommendations

Whether dining out or ordering in, everyone has their favourite go-to eatery for an aromatic and delicious curry with all of the sundries!

But, where to choose? Are you getting your gladrags on for a slap-up meal or staying home to tuck in and watch Strictly?

Here are some of your most popular suggestions of places to go this National Curry Week from the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

It's National Curry Week - and readers have been sharing their favourite places to go.

Abbey’s, Stanhope Road

Recommended by Brian Goodman.

Balti Masters, St James Mall, Hebburn

Recommended by Shanice Marie Martin and Rachel Clark.

Biddick Hall Spice, Fielding Court

Recommended by Craig Colledge.

Cafe India, Ocean Road

Recommended by Stephen Roberts and Sarah Queenan.

Delhi 6, Ocean Road

Recommended by Karen Lincoln, David Black and Simon Sumner.

Dilshad, Ocean Road

Recommended by Billy Colledge and Linda Richardson.

Kashmir Tandoori, Frederick Street

Recommended by Tracey Miller.

Lasun, Dean Road

Recommended by Lorraine Gosling, Simon Sumner, Tracey Eveling, Liam Wasmuth and Gemma Hodgson.

Maaneks, Frederick Street

Recommended by Kerry Anderson.

The Mill Spice, Mill Lane, Hebburn

Recommended by Lyn Anderson.

Radhuni, Ocean Road

Recommended by Linda Richardson, Linda Jones, John Stewart and David Golightly.

The Raj, Burrow Street

Recommended by Iain Winston Coult and Alxsxn Lewis.

Rice and Spice, Binchester Street

Recommended by Jan Gorman and Antonia Owens.

Royal Tandoori, Ocean Road

Recommended by Tracey Brydon.

Spice Garden, Ocean Road

Recommended by Margaret Baister-Snowball and Debra Cleary.

Spice One, South Avenue

Recommended by Paul Johnston.

Spice Station, Prince Edward Road

Recommended by Shirley Watson.

Stanhope Tandoori, Dean Road

Recommended by Tony Reilly.

Star of India, Ocean Road

Recommended by Janet Brown, Shaun Hood, Jeffrey Aitke, Michael Henderson and Karen Stidolph.

The Sultan of Jarrow, Western Road

Recommended by Brian Goodman.

Tandoori International, Ocean Road

Recommended by Linda Grierson, Linda Richardson, Hil Mcgee, Keith Johnson and Sky Clayton.

The Viking Tandoori, Grange Road West, Jarrow

Recommended by Ray Carrick, Brian Goodman and Shaun Hood.

Zeera, Ocean Road

Recommended by Steve Lamb.

