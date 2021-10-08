National Curry Week: Where to go in South Tyneside as Gazette readers share recommendations
It’s National Curry Week – so there’s no contest about what we’re having for a takeaway or meal out this weekend.
Whether dining out or ordering in, everyone has their favourite go-to eatery for an aromatic and delicious curry with all of the sundries!
But, where to choose? Are you getting your gladrags on for a slap-up meal or staying home to tuck in and watch Strictly?
Here are some of your most popular suggestions of places to go this National Curry Week from the Shields Gazette Facebook page.
Click here to add your own to the post and enjoy your curry this weekend!
Abbey’s, Stanhope Road
Recommended by Brian Goodman.
Balti Masters, St James Mall, Hebburn
Recommended by Shanice Marie Martin and Rachel Clark.
Biddick Hall Spice, Fielding Court
Recommended by Craig Colledge.
Cafe India, Ocean Road
Recommended by Stephen Roberts and Sarah Queenan.
Delhi 6, Ocean Road
Recommended by Karen Lincoln, David Black and Simon Sumner.
Dilshad, Ocean Road
Recommended by Billy Colledge and Linda Richardson.
Kashmir Tandoori, Frederick Street
Recommended by Tracey Miller.
Lasun, Dean Road
Recommended by Lorraine Gosling, Simon Sumner, Tracey Eveling, Liam Wasmuth and Gemma Hodgson.
Maaneks, Frederick Street
Recommended by Kerry Anderson.
The Mill Spice, Mill Lane, Hebburn
Recommended by Lyn Anderson.
Radhuni, Ocean Road
Recommended by Linda Richardson, Linda Jones, John Stewart and David Golightly.
The Raj, Burrow Street
Recommended by Iain Winston Coult and Alxsxn Lewis.
Rice and Spice, Binchester Street
Recommended by Jan Gorman and Antonia Owens.
Royal Tandoori, Ocean Road
Recommended by Tracey Brydon.
Spice Garden, Ocean Road
Recommended by Margaret Baister-Snowball and Debra Cleary.
Spice One, South Avenue
Recommended by Paul Johnston.
Spice Station, Prince Edward Road
Recommended by Shirley Watson.
Stanhope Tandoori, Dean Road
Recommended by Tony Reilly.
Star of India, Ocean Road
Recommended by Janet Brown, Shaun Hood, Jeffrey Aitke, Michael Henderson and Karen Stidolph.
The Sultan of Jarrow, Western Road
Recommended by Brian Goodman.
Tandoori International, Ocean Road
Recommended by Linda Grierson, Linda Richardson, Hil Mcgee, Keith Johnson and Sky Clayton.
The Viking Tandoori, Grange Road West, Jarrow
Recommended by Ray Carrick, Brian Goodman and Shaun Hood.
Zeera, Ocean Road
Recommended by Steve Lamb.