Now in its 52nd year, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, featuring 4,500 venues recognised for their quality pints and character.

This year’s edition also includes two special covers celebrating two of Britain’s most famous fictional boozers — Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

Here are nine South Tyneside pubs that made the cut for 2025.

South Tyneside pubs These are all the South Tyneside pubs included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025.

The Steamboat, South Shields The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields.

The Grey Horse, East Boldon The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon.