Nine South Tyneside pubs in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025 to try this Bank Holiday weekend

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Looking for a Bank Holiday pint? Nine of South Tyneside’s pubs appear in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2025 - the trusted bible for beer lovers.

Now in its 52nd year, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, featuring 4,500 venues recognised for their quality pints and character.

This year’s edition also includes two special covers celebrating two of Britain’s most famous fictional boozers — Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines

Here are nine South Tyneside pubs that made the cut for 2025.

These are all the South Tyneside pubs included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025.

1. South Tyneside pubs

These are all the South Tyneside pubs included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields.

2. The Steamboat, South Shields

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon.

3. The Grey Horse, East Boldon

The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields.

4. The Cask Lounge, South Shields

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PubsSouth TynesideCAMRABeerEmmerdale
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice