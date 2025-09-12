Our Jarrow deli has gone viral because of our special Scooby Doo sandwich

A Jarrow deli’s food is impressing many on social media.

Les’ Deli, based at the Jarrow Business Centre, Rolling Mill Road, has been gaining a fanbase on social media for its extra large portion sizes and great looking food.

The venue, which makes everything fresh, operates a daily special dish, with one in particular going viral on social media.

On Monday, September 8, Les’ Deli debuted the Scooby Doo Sandwich is a special and it has became an instant hit with followers online.

Les' Deli, in Jarrow, has gone viral thanks to its Scooby Doo Sandwich. | Other 3rd Party

The impressive sandwich consists of ham, pepper brisket pastrami, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, coleslaw, sliced mozzarella, ready salted crisps, spring onions and south-west sauce.

Dean Marshall, the owner of Les’ Deli, has given the Shields Gazette an insight into what it has been like at the business since their food started to become popular online.

He said: “We’ve been getting a few social media people coming in and doing videos - so far the furthest anyone has travelled is from Middlesbrough for a breakfast but we’ve been getting customers from across the North East.

“We’re were always really busy to begin with but the Scooby Doo Sandwich has gone to another level - we’ve had constant phone calls and messages asking about it.

“Each daily special is there to mix things up but because there is such a demand for that sandwich, I think we will have to put it on every week.”

Dean also revealed where the idea for the sandwich, as well as the deli’s other daily specials, came from.

He added: “I did expect it to do well on social media, especially because a lot of our food isn’t something like classical pub food.

“We just constantly come up with ideas based on things that we would want to eat.

“I make a look of curries from scratch, so we do things like putting it in wrap with mozzarella, chips, slaw, and sauce - stuff that we would really enjoy basically.

“The Scooby Doo Sandwich is something that we’ve always wanted to do and I’m pleased that we’ve now given it a try.”

You can follow Les’ Deli on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@les.deli and on Facebook via: https://www.facebook.com/MAMMASUESJARROW.