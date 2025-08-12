Our longstanding curry house has picked up a top prize at the English Curry Awards

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:49 BST
A South Shields restaurant has won a top prize at the English Curry Awards.

Spice Garden, on Ocean Road, has picked up a top prize at the prestigious English Curry Awards 2025.

The South Shields restaurant was crowned the winner of the ‘Curry Champions of the Year’ category at an awards ceremony in Birmingham on Monday, August 11.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry across the country.

Spice Garden, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has been crowned 'Curry Champion of the Year' at the English Curry Awards 2025.placeholder image
Spice Garden, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has been crowned 'Curry Champion of the Year' at the English Curry Awards 2025. | Other 3rd Party

Rukon Chowdhury, the owner of Spice Garden, has thanked both staff and customers for their continued support over the years.

He said: “Our longstanding curry house in the heart of the iconic Ocean Road has been proudly welcoming customers since 2006 and we are overjoyed to have been granted this award for our hard work.

“From all of the staff at Spice Garden, we’d like to thank all of our customers for your support and love.

“It has been a joy to serve you all and we hope to keep on doing so for many years to come.”

South Shields restaurant Lasun, on Dean Road, was also a finalist in the ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’ category.

The full list of winners can be found at: https://oceanicawardsblog.wordpress.com/2025/08/11/winners-announced-for-the-14th-english-curry-awards-2025/.

