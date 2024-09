Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge food alert has been issued because a company’s products that include mustard powder may also contain peanuts - which could prove fatal for people with allergies.

The recall covers Domino’s Pizza dips - which the pizza company recalled earlier this week - but also many pre-packed sandwiches available on the high street.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency, which has issued the warning, says: “FGS Ingredients Ltd is recalling several products containing mustard powder because they may contain peanuts.

“This means these products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts. These products are sold under several different brand names at several different retail stores. If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat them. Instead, please follow the advice as mentioned in the attached notices.”

Carlos Takeaway Garlic & Herb Dip, 100g, Best before 19 November 2024, 26 November 2024 and 02 December 2024

Harvester BBQ Sauce, 320ml, Best before 09 January 2026, 16 January 2026, 22 January 2026 and 16 February 2026

Dominos Garlic & Herb Dip, 25g, All products provided prior to 15 September 2024

Dominos The Big Dip – Garlic & Herb, 100g, All products provided prior to 15 September 2024

Dominos Honey & Mustard Dip, 25g, All products provided prior to 15 September 2024

SPAR Cheese and Onion Sandwich Filler, 220g, Best before 26 September 2024

SPAR Onion and Garlic Dip, 170g, Best before08 October 2024

SPAR Sour Cream and Chive Dip, 170g, Best before 08 October 2024

SPAR Coleslaw, 1kg, Best before, 19 September 2024

SPAR Tuna and Corn Pasta Salad, 250g, Best before24 September 2024

SPAR Chicken and Bacon Pasta Salad, 250g, Best before21 September 2024

SPAR Chicken, Tomato and Basil Pasta Salad, 250g, Best before 23 September 2024

SPAR Chicken, Honey and Mustard Pasta Salad, 250g, Best before 23 September 2024

SPAR BLT Sandwich, 250g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Cheese Savoury Sandwich, 163g, Best before 19 September 2024

SPAR Chicken Club Sandwich, 273g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Chicken Caesar Wrap, 236g, Best before 19 September 2024

SPAR Chicken Mayonnaise Sandwich, 179g, Best before19 September 2024

SPAR Chicken Salad Sandwich, 214g, Best before18 September 2024

SPAR Chicken and Bacon Sandwich, 179g, Best before19 September 2024

SPAR Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich, 168g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Simply Tuna and Corn Sandwich, 155g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Tuna Crunch Roll, 194g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Tuna Mayonnaise Sandwich, 178g, Best before 19 September 2024

SPAR Tuna Wrap, 220g, Best before18 September 2024

SPAR Cajun Chicken Wrap, 246g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Chicken Tikka Wrap, 201g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Hot and Spicy Cheese Wrap, 210g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap, 216g, Best before 18 September 2024

SPAR Coleslaw, 250g, Best before 24 September 2024

SPAR Chicken and Bacon Sandwich Filler, 220g, Best before 22 September 2024

SPAR Tuna and Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler, 220g, Best before 26 September 2024

Fazilas Chicken Tender Wrap, 256g, Best before 18 September 2024

Fazilas Chilli Cheese Wrap, 236g, Best before 18 September 2024

Fazilas Tandoori Chicken Wrap, 221g, Best before 18 September 2024

Clayton Park BLT, 205g, Best before 18 September 2024

Clayton Park Cheese Savoury Sandwich, 163g, Best before 19 September 2024

Clayton Park Chicken Club Sandwich, 273g, Best before 18 September 2024

Clayton Park Chicken Caesar Wrap, 236g, Best before19 September 2024

Clayton Park Chicken Mayonnaise Sandwich, 179g, Best before 19 September 2024

Clayton Park Chicken Salad Sandwich, 214g, Best before18 September 2024

Clayton Park Chicken and Bacon Sandwich, 179g, Best before19 September 2024

Clayton Park Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich, 168g, Best before 18 September 2024

Clayton Park Simply Tuna Sandwich, 178g, Best before18 September 2024

Clayton Park Tuna Crunch Roll, 194g, Best before 18 September 2024

Clayton Park Tuna Mayonnaise Sandwich, 178g, Best before19 September 2024

Clayton Park Tuna Wrap, 220g, Best before 18 September 2024

Clayton Park Chicken Club Sandwich, 273g, Best before 19 September 2024

Jack’s Egg Mayonnaise Deli Filler, 200g, All dates from 13 September 2024 until 28 September 2024

Jack’s Potato Salad, 225g, All dates from 13 September 2024 until 28 September 2024

The recalls listed on SPAR products do not apply to those stocked in stores in Northern Ireland.