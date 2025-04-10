Popular South Shields pub set to turn into a ‘bougee bistro’ under its new management

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known South Shields pub is now under new management.

The Riverview, on Mill Dam, in South Shields is set to transform into a “bougee cocktail/tapas bistro” as new management take over the popular venue.

Omar Ames and Rachel Mckeith, the management at South Shields’ The New Sundial, have announced that they are taking over The Riverview as they look to run it alongside their sea front pub.

The pair have confirmed on The New Sundial’s social media that a refurbishment of the Riverview is already underway and they are asking for help with renaming the venue.

The Riverview, on Mill Dam, in South Shields is under new management. | Google Maps

The post said: “Not sure if we’re crazy or just thriving but here’s to our new venture.

“After a lot of deliberation and discussion, we are the new gaffas of the Riverview.

“We hope to make a beautiful pub into an amazing bougee cocktail tapas bistro.

“This place has all the feels for us, we feel this will run hand in hand with our first baby, The New Sundial, and if we are as half as successful as we are in there, then the sky is the limit for us.

“We would like you to all get behind us and help rename this amazing place.

“We want to put our own stamp on the Riverview so the whole place is having a lovely little refurb as we speak.

“We wish to welcome you all very soon.”

Omar and Rachel have also confirmed that they intend to honour any bookings, vouchers or deposits at the Riverview under the previous management.

You can keep an eye out for the Riverview reopening by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/riverviewpubandkitchen.

