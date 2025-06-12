Sam Fender's former workplace team up with North East drink company for St James Park shows
To celebrate Fender’s upcoming sold-out shows at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, North East drinks company Fentimans is teaming up with one of his favourite hometown pubs, the Low Lights Tavern at the North Shields Fish Quay.
As Fender’s former workplace, the venue is well known for displaying the star’s Brit Awards on the beer pumps as well. Together, they will gift lucky Fender fans some one-off bottles of Fendermans Curiosity Cola and share the northern pride this weekend.
The brand also supplied a crate of their drinkss for Sam Fender and the band to enjoy after his trio of gigs in the city centre.
The shows will take place on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.
Not only do the customised labels feature Fendermans, but they also feature Fentimans’s famous Fearless the Dog which appears on the logo, wearing the signature look of the bands sax player, Johnny ‘Bluehat’ Davis.
Fentimans celebrates 120 years of brewing its premium soft drinks this year, with its much loved soft drinks and mixers carefully crafted in the North East.
