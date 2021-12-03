Gazette readers have been shouting out their favourite breakfast slots.

Seven places to try for breakfast in South Tyneside - as chosen by Gazette readers

South Tyneside isn’t short of places to start the day with a full meal.

By Jason Button
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:43 pm

There are some fantastic options across the borough to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.

We asked Gazette readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across South Tyneside.

Here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. The Clifton Coffeeshop

The perfect place for a cuppa and some brunch!

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Harbour Lights

Susie Waggett nominated the Lawe top pub and said: "Harbour Lights is amazing."

Photo: Google Maps

3. Hive Coffee Company

This Jarrow coffee shop offers a range of options as well as an all-day brunch for those who fancy a lie-in!

Photo: JPI Media

4. Cafe L, Hebburn

Situated in St James' Mall in Hebburn, Cafe L's breakfasts are proving popular!

Photo: Google Maps

