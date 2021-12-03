Seven places to try for breakfast in South Tyneside - as chosen by Gazette readers

There are some fantastic options across the borough to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.

We asked Gazette readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across South Tyneside.

Here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

The Clifton Coffeeshop The perfect place for a cuppa and some brunch!

Harbour Lights Susie Waggett nominated the Lawe top pub and said: "Harbour Lights is amazing."

Hive Coffee Company This Jarrow coffee shop offers a range of options as well as an all-day brunch for those who fancy a lie-in!

Cafe L, Hebburn Situated in St James' Mall in Hebburn, Cafe L's breakfasts are proving popular!