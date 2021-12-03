Seven places to try for breakfast in South Tyneside - as chosen by Gazette readers

There are some fantastic options across the borough to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.
We asked Gazette readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across South Tyneside.
1. The Clifton Coffeeshop
The perfect place for a cuppa and some brunch!
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Harbour Lights
Susie Waggett nominated the Lawe top pub and said: "Harbour Lights is amazing."
Photo: Google Maps
3. Hive Coffee Company
This Jarrow coffee shop offers a range of options as well as an all-day brunch for those who fancy a lie-in!
Photo: JPI Media
4. Cafe L, Hebburn
Situated in St James' Mall in Hebburn, Cafe L's breakfasts are proving popular!
Photo: Google Maps