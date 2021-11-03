Six ways to use up your leftover pumpkin as Halloween season comes to an end

Looking to make the most of your leftovers and avoid any food waste? We asked the readers what they do with their scraps when Halloween is over.
From whipping up a pumpkin pie to leaving a treat for wildlife to enjoy, here are six of the most popular suggestions.
1. Recycle it for wildlife
Birds, foxes and squirrels will enjoy your Halloween scraps - but bear in mind that a large amount of pumpkin can be harmful to hedgehogs. So take care where you live.
Photo: Pixabay
2. Roast it
Celebrate the season with some roasted pumpkin - just a drizzle of olive oil, some seasoning and you're away!
Photo: Pixabay
3. Compost it
The thicker rind of a pumpkin may take a while to compost down - so be sure to cut your leftovers into small pieces.
Photo: Pixabay
4. Pumpkin pie
'Tis the season for a sweet treat! The perfect way to get into the Autumn and Winter spirit with this fragrant and warming dessert.
Photo: Pixabay