South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025: These 22 venues are taking part

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:25 BST

The venues taking part in South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025 are being revealed.

South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025 will run from Monday, November 3, until Sunday, November 9.

The week-long event allows members of the public to try a wide selection of restaurants and eateries at discounted price.

At the time of writing, 22 venues across South Tyneside have been confirmed to be taking part.

However, previous years have seen more than 40 eateries take part in Restaurant Week so it is expected that this list will grow as we get closer to November.

These are the South Tyneside venues taking part so far.

All these South Tyneside venues are taking part in the 2025 Restaurant Week.

1. South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025

All these South Tyneside venues are taking part in the 2025 Restaurant Week. | Google Maps

Cafe India, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.

2. Cafe India, South Shields

Cafe India, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Harton Hop House, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields.

3. Harton Hop House, South Shields

Harton Hop House, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Fountain, on Highfield Road, in South Shields.

4. The Fountain, South Shields

The Fountain, on Highfield Road, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

