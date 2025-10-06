South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025: These 22 venues are taking part

South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025 will run from Monday, November 3, until Sunday, November 9.
The week-long event allows members of the public to try a wide selection of restaurants and eateries at discounted price.
At the time of writing, 22 venues across South Tyneside have been confirmed to be taking part.
However, previous years have seen more than 40 eateries take part in Restaurant Week so it is expected that this list will grow as we get closer to November.
These are the South Tyneside venues taking part so far.