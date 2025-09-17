South Tyneside Restaurant Week returns for 2025 - this is what we know so far
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that South Tyneside Restaurant Week will be returning to the borough this autumn.
Restaurant Week gives food lovers the chance to enjoy a wide range of cuisines at a special discounted price.
In previous years, more than 40 eateries have taken part in the popular event which often sees venues offering special menus or items.
This is everything we know about South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025 so far:
When is South Tyneside Restaurant Week?
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that South Tyneside Restaurant Week will return from Monday, November 3, until Sunday, November 9.
What is Restaurant Week?
Restaurant Week is a week-long event that allows members of the public to try a wide selection of restaurants and eateries at discounted price.
Most of the venues that take part often offer diners a special menu or items that they typically won’t service during normal service - meaning that visitors have the chance to try something new.
South Tyneside is full of great places to enjoy food and Restaurant Week is a fantastic way to celebrate that.
What venues are taking part?
Unfortunately, the list of venues taking part in South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025 hasn’t been revealed at the time of writing so we don’t know what eateries will be taking part.
Looking back at recent years, more than 40 eateries have taken part in the event so we’re sure that there will be something for everyone when the line up is revealed.
You can keep up to date with everything happening with South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025 at: https://www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk/article/8508.