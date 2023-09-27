News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Tesco unveils a spook-tacular range of great value Halloween goodies

With the spookiest season just around the corner, Tesco is helping shoppers get ready for fang-tastic Halloween celebrations to enjoy with family and friends.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With great value prices across a range of seasonal foods, everyone can enjoy a wide spread of wickedly delicious creations, starting from as little as £1.00.

Back by popular demand, shoppers can pick up the ghoulishly great Halloween Iced Ring Doughnuts 4/12 Pack (£1.35/£3.45). Topped with vibrant icing and green, orange and black coloured sprinkles, this treat is perfect for sharing around the table and a yummy treat for celebrating Halloween in style.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kids and the young at heart alike can get stuck into the Tesco Halloween Haunted House DYO Kit for just £6.00. Complete with icing and black and orange decorations, this delicious delight brings a frightfully fun atmosphere and will ensure everyone can get creative this Halloween.

The Franken Cake.The Franken Cake.
The Franken Cake.
Most Popular

Surprise and delight guests with the Tesco 2pk or 9pk Halloween Cupcakes (£1.50/£5.00). This cake selection, which includes a mix of chocolate and vanilla flavoured sponge, filled with chocolate and strawberry jam, topped with coloured frosting and sugar decorations is the perfect sweet treat to add to a spooky feast.

Also creeping back onto shelves is the Tesco Franken Cake (£9.00), the ultimate centrepiece for a Halloween spread. Guests can tuck in and enjoy this hand-decorated delight which is filled with chocolate flavoured frosting, covered in soft icing and adorned with edible decorations.

Tesco also has a range of grab bag treats to ensure trick or treaters can enjoy a frightening feast. Whether it’s fun size packs of Maltesers, Twix, Mars, Milky Way or family treat size Cadbury bars, shoppers can choose from a selection of sweet treats all at shockingly great value, starting from just £2.50.

Tesco has everything needed to make this Halloween special for all ghosts, ghouls, witches and bats, whatever your budget. Products are in store and online now.

Related topics:TescoCadburyMars