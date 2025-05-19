Whether they be ring doughnuts or a stuffed alternative, there are pleny of place to enjoy the sweet dessert snack.
With national doughnut week taking place from Saturday, May 17 until Sunday, May 25, these are the top rated sites to pick up a doughnut across Tyne and Wear according to Google reviews.
1. Grinder Coffee
Grinder Coffee on New Durham Road in Sunderland has a five star rating from 107 reviews. | Sunderland Echo
2. Lee's Family Bakers
Lee's Family Bakers on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 637 reviews. | Google
3. Pia's Artisan Bakery
Over in North Shields, Pia's Artisan Bakery often has doughnuts on the menu. It has a 4.9 rating from 71 reviews. | Google
4. Little Shop,
It may be little in size, but Little Shop on High Street West in Sunderland is big in quality. The site has a 4.9 rating from 16 reviews. | Sunderland Echo