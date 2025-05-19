The 13 best doughnut shops across the North East including Greggs and Deep North

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 19th May 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 13:00 BST

Monday marks national doughnut day - and there’s only one way to celebrate.

Whether they be ring doughnuts or a stuffed alternative, there are pleny of place to enjoy the sweet dessert snack.

With national doughnut week taking place from Saturday, May 17 until Sunday, May 25, these are the top rated sites to pick up a doughnut across Tyne and Wear according to Google reviews.

Grinder Coffee on New Durham Road in Sunderland has a five star rating from 107 reviews.

1. Grinder Coffee

Grinder Coffee on New Durham Road in Sunderland has a five star rating from 107 reviews. | Sunderland Echo

Lee's Family Bakers on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 637 reviews.

2. Lee's Family Bakers

Lee's Family Bakers on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 637 reviews. | Google

Over in North Shields, Pia's Artisan Bakery often has doughnuts on the menu. It has a 4.9 rating from 71 reviews.

3. Pia's Artisan Bakery

Over in North Shields, Pia's Artisan Bakery often has doughnuts on the menu. It has a 4.9 rating from 71 reviews. | Google

It may be little in size, but Little Shop on High Street West in Sunderland is big in quality. The site has a 4.9 rating from 16 reviews.

4. Little Shop,

It may be little in size, but Little Shop on High Street West in Sunderland is big in quality. The site has a 4.9 rating from 16 reviews. | Sunderland Echo

