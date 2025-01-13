The best Indian restaurants in South Tyneside according to Tripadvisor reviews

We’ve put together a list to showcase the top Indian restaurants in South Shields, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

It is one of the nation’s favourite delicacies and it is fair to say, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants in South Tyneside.

Ocean Road, in South Shields, is iconic for Indian restaurants in the borough; however, there are some hidden gems scattered further afield.

These are the top rated Indian restaurants across South Tyneside according to Tripadvisor.

1 . Delhi 6 Delhi 6 on Ocean Road has a 4.5 rating from 566 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Spice Garden, South Shields Spice Garden, another Ocean Road site, has a 4.5 rating from 606 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Zeera Indian Also on Ocean Road, Zeera has a four star rating from 814 reviews. | Google Photo Sales