The best Indian restaurants in South Tyneside according to Tripadvisor reviews

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:06 BST

Where does your favourite eatery rank?

We’ve put together a list to showcase the top Indian restaurants in South Shields, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

It is one of the nation’s favourite delicacies and it is fair to say, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants in South Tyneside.

Ocean Road, in South Shields, is iconic for Indian restaurants in the borough; however, there are some hidden gems scattered further afield.

These are the top rated Indian restaurants across South Tyneside according to Tripadvisor.

Delhi 6 on Ocean Road has a 4.5 rating from 566 reviews.

1. Delhi 6

Spice Garden, another Ocean Road site, has a 4.5 rating from 606 reviews.

2. Spice Garden, South Shields

Also on Ocean Road, Zeera has a four star rating from 814 reviews.

3. Zeera Indian

Cafe India on the same road has a 4.5 rating from 266 reviews.

4. Cafe India

