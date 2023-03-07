The nine businesses with the worst food hygiene ratings in Whitley Bay

These sites were not ranked highly after their last inspections.

North Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

In order of when they were inspected, these are the businesses with the worst food hygiene ratings across Whitley Bay.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

No local sites have a zero or one star rating.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Seashells Fish and Chips Seashells Fish and Chips on Front Street has a two star rating following an inspection in January 2023.

2 . The Splat Centre The Splat Soft Play Centre on Whitley Road has a three star rating following an inspection in February 2022.

3 . Shahenshah Shahenshah Indian Restaurant on Whitley Road has a three star rating following an inspection in February 2022.

4 . Shikara Also on Whitley Road, Shikara has a three star rating from an inspection in March 2022.