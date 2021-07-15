The Steamboat pub in South Shields wins national award from Campaign for Real Ale

The Steamboat

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has recognised the Steamboat, in Mill Dam, South Shields with a Gold Award as the group celebrates it’s 50th anniversary.

As part of the celebrations, CAMRA is recognising those who have made a significant contribution to CAMRA’s aims.

CAMRA’s awards director Gary Timmins said: “The Steamboat is a pub full of character and atmosphere. It has been awarded a Golden Award for standing the test of time, and has regularly appeared in the Good Beer Guide, as well as consistently pouring great pints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“2021 is our anniversary year, and we want to take this opportunity to celebrate the successes of great British locals. We wouldn’t have got far without the support of pubs like The Steamboat.”

He added: “This anniversary comes on the heels of an incredibly difficult time for the industry after a year of lockdowns and restrictions. I hope the team behind the Steamboat and their locals will take this award as appreciation for all the hard work involved in running the pub, and especially now.

“Winners have been chosen for their successes in standing the test of time; for being convivial, characterful and community-focused, and of course for consistently pouring great pints. I applaud the Steamboat for their dedication, for being community stalwarts and campaigning heroes.”