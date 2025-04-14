The top restaurants in South Shields, according to your Trip Advisor reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:33 BST

With South Shields having a number of great restaurants, we’ve ranked them based on Tripadvisor reviews.

There are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat in South Shields but we wanted to know where is the best.

We’ve ranked the top South Shields restaurants based on your Tripadvisor reviews.

Take a look at some of the best South Shields restaurants.

These are the best South Tyneside restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Best South Tyneside restaurants

These are the best South Tyneside restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

Italianish Spanish, on Ocean Road, has a 4.9 rating from 908 reviews.

2. Italianish Spanish

The Harbour Lights, on Lawe Road, has a 4.9 rating from 288 reviews.

3. The Harbour Lights

KUZEY Turkish and Mediterranean Restaurant, on Ocean Road, has a 4.9 rating from 72 reviews.

4. KUZEY Turkish and Mediterranean Restaurant

