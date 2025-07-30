There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Northumberland, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
But according to Tripadvisor reviews, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the top-rated.
From Restaurant Pine to Bistro 23, here are 15 of the top-rated restaurants in Northumberland and what customers had to say about them.
1. Sonnet Restaurant, Alnwick
Sonnet Restaurant in Alnwick has a 5* rating from 191 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Astonishing food. Great service. Wine choices excellent. Could not fault. A must do in Northumberland. Worth travelling for.” | Tripadvisor-Sonnet Restaurant
2. The Natural Grocer at No 13, Hexham
The Natural Grocer at No 13 in Hexham has a 5* rating from 225 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic food and lovely staff. Perfect night out. Our favourite place in Hexham. Great choice of wines too and nice decor.” | Tripadvisor-The Natural Grocer at No 13
3. Bistro 23, Alnmouth
Bistro 23 in Alnmouth has a 4.8* rating from 1,092 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous food - great choice of menu. Superb service. Very warm and friendly welcome. Lovely atmosphere. Never fails to delight.” | Tripadvisor-Bistro 23
4. Jaspers Bistro, Amble
Jaspers Bistro in Amble has a 4.8* rating from 1,035 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Highly recommend Jasper's. Beautifully cooked seafood with excellent service. One of the best we've ever been to. Small restaurant and very popular - book early!” | Tripadvisor-Jaspers Bistro
