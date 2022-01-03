Veganuary 2022: How to take part in Veganuary this month and tips to get you started
Looking to make the switch to a vegan lifestyle this January?
We take a closer look at Veganuary, how you can get involved in the campaign and tips to get you started with a plant-based diet, whether you’re hoping to make a change just for the month or for the long-term.
What is Veganuary?
Launched in 2014, the non-profit organisation supports businesses and individuals alike in moving to a plant-based diet.
Veganuary helps people learn how to go vegan with a 31-day pledge throughout January, with the hope that the change will continue once the month is out.
There are high hopes for the 2022 campaign, with more than 600,000 people estimated to sign up.
As well as supporting people with their individual pledges, Veganuary works with firms to expand their plant-based options.
Thousands of businesses took part in 2021, with more than 825 new options introduced.
What is veganism?
A vegan diet cuts out meat, fish, eggs, dairy and animal products – but it's important to remember that there’s a vegan alternative for almost every animal (or animal-derived) ingredient.
Supermarket shelves are packed full of plant-based alternatives, from cheeses and milks to vegan burgers and sausages.
Cafes and restaurants are also expanding their vegan offerings.
Products introduced during last year’s campaign included Subway’s Tastes Like Chicken Sub and Domino’s Chick-Ain’t pizza.
How can I get started?
Veganuary advises that a good starting point is focusing on the things you can eat on a plant-based diet, rather than the things you can’t.
When you’re hitting the supermarket make sure you keep an eye out for foods you love that are already vegan.
Most breads, jam, pasta, peanut butter and rice are among the foods falling into that group, so assessing your usual shopping list and favourite buys is a good place to begin.
Related content: Former Walkers factory to help Peterlee become 'vegan burger capital' as Heather Mills' VBites begins production
Another tip from the organisation is to switch the foods you enjoy to plant-based versions instead of completely reinventing your diet.
You can still enjoy your sausage butty for breakfast, or a bowl of ice cream after your tea, with the vegan options available out there.
If you’re a dab hand in the kitchen, why not have a go at veganising your favourite dishes before testing out totally new recipes.
For more information, visit the Veganuary website here for help and support.