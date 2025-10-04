A Sunderland bar has picked up traction online after unveiling a Halloween window display poking fun at Newcastle United.

With Halloween just a few weeks away Vesta Tilleys bar in the city centre has unveiled its latest zombie themed decorative window - complete with a dig at Newcastle United ahead of the derby fixtures later this season.

The design, which was unveiled earlier this week (October 2), shows three gruesome zombies dressed in red and white Sunderland shirts chasing a blond woman, also clad in her red and white stripes.

The SAFC themed Halloween window at Vesta Tilleys bar in Sunderland. | Neil Fatkin

At the feet of the zombies are tombstones with RIP and the names of both current and former Newcastle United players; Alan Shearer, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimarães.

The display was commissioned by Vesta Tilleys and created by graphic design specialists, Creative Ginger.

The bar’s manager Louise Dickens said: “We had been talking about a Christmas display in the build up to derby day in December and the talk turned to doing something for Halloween.

“It was initially suggested we could have some zombies chasing a woman in a Newcastle shirt.

On the display of the tombstones with NUFC players' names on, Louise added: “Everything on the display has been done in good spirit and with no malice intended.

“At the moment we are above them in the league and the gravestones are just a tongue in cheek representation that we are killing them when it comes to points and currently being top dogs in the region.”

“I thought that was going a bit far and so in the end we left her in a Sunderland AFC shirt. The response on social media has been amazing, although maybe not so much from the Newcastle fans.”