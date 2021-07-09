World Rum Day: Nine classic cocktails to whip up in celebration of the spirit
Say cheers to the weekend – and to World Rum Day!
If you’re planning to raise a glass at home over the next few days, or get a few drinks in to watch England in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, why not treat yourself to a taste of the tropics with one of these classic cocktails?
World Rum Day is Saturday, July 10 – so why not!
Whether you like something sweet and fruity or fizzy and strong, there’ll be a drink for you in our rum cocktail selection.
We take a look at some of the most popular rum drinks – and how to make them.
Blue Hawaii
*Rum, pineapple juice, Blue Curaçao, sour mix
*Combine all ingredients in a shaker
*Serve in a hurricane-style glass with ice
*Garnish with fresh orange or pineapple
Caipirinha
*Rum (or traditional Cachaça liquor), sugar, and lime
*Muddle lime and sugar in a glass
*Fill the glass with ice and add the rum/Cachaça
Cuba Libre
*Cola, white rum, fresh lime juice
*Stir all ingredients in a highball glass
*Serve with a fresh lime wedge and ice
Daiquiri
*White rum, lime juice, two spoons of sugar (plus fruit puree, if desired)
*Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and stir well until sugar disolves
*Add ice and shake, then strain into a chilled glass
Dark and Stormy
*Dark rum, ginger beer, fresh lime
*Pour ginger beer into a tall glass, top with dark rum
*Add ice and fresh lime to serve
Hurricane
*Rum, lemon juice, passionfruit syrup
*Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice
*Pour into a glass over ice cubes
*Orange or pineapple juice, and grenadine, can be added according to taste
Mai Tai
*Rum, Curaçao liqueur, sugar syrup, lime juice
*Shake all ingredients and pour unstrained into a glass
*Garnish with mint leaves
Mojito
*White rum, lime juice, fresh mint, soda water, sugar
*Mash mint leaves with lime and sugar in a glass
*Add ice and a splash of soda water, before pouring rum on top
*Top off with more soda and garnish with a citrus slice and more mint
Pina Colada
*White rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice
*Whizz all ingredients in a blender with ice
*Serve in a tall glass and garnish with fresh pineapple or cocktail cherries