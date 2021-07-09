World Rum Day: Nine classic cocktails to whip up in celebration of the spirit

If you’re planning to raise a glass at home over the next few days, or get a few drinks in to watch England in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, why not treat yourself to a taste of the tropics with one of these classic cocktails?

World Rum Day is Saturday, July 10 – so why not!

Related content: Six of your favourite drinks and how to make them for World Cocktail Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Rum Day is on Saturday, July 10.

Whether you like something sweet and fruity or fizzy and strong, there’ll be a drink for you in our rum cocktail selection.

We take a look at some of the most popular rum drinks – and how to make them.

Blue Hawaii

*Rum, pineapple juice, Blue Curaçao, sour mix

*Combine all ingredients in a shaker

*Serve in a hurricane-style glass with ice

*Garnish with fresh orange or pineapple

Caipirinha

*Rum (or traditional Cachaça liquor), sugar, and lime

*Muddle lime and sugar in a glass

*Fill the glass with ice and add the rum/Cachaça

Cuba Libre

*Cola, white rum, fresh lime juice

*Stir all ingredients in a highball glass

*Serve with a fresh lime wedge and ice

Daiquiri

*White rum, lime juice, two spoons of sugar (plus fruit puree, if desired)

*Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and stir well until sugar disolves

*Add ice and shake, then strain into a chilled glass

Dark and Stormy

*Dark rum, ginger beer, fresh lime

*Pour ginger beer into a tall glass, top with dark rum

*Add ice and fresh lime to serve

Hurricane

*Rum, lemon juice, passionfruit syrup

*Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice

*Pour into a glass over ice cubes

*Orange or pineapple juice, and grenadine, can be added according to taste

Mai Tai

*Rum, Curaçao liqueur, sugar syrup, lime juice

*Shake all ingredients and pour unstrained into a glass

*Garnish with mint leaves

Mojito

*White rum, lime juice, fresh mint, soda water, sugar

*Mash mint leaves with lime and sugar in a glass

*Add ice and a splash of soda water, before pouring rum on top

*Top off with more soda and garnish with a citrus slice and more mint

Pina Colada

*White rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice

*Whizz all ingredients in a blender with ice

*Serve in a tall glass and garnish with fresh pineapple or cocktail cherries

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.