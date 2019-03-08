Here are the pick of this season’s cutting-edge gardening tools and sundries

The Garden Press Event is heaven – you get to see the cutting-edge products the horticultural industry is showcasing for the season.

Held last week at the London Design Centre, here are the pick of the tools and sundries this year.

Bokashi Composter. Picture by Hozelock

Burgon & Ball

An array of innovative tools, plus an RHS-endorsed range with surprisingly reasonable prices.

There’s a host of new houseplant products, with containers, hanging pots and tools, starting from £5.99, www.burgonandball.com

Corona

Fat snax feeder in eau de nil. Picture by Crocus

A leading name in the USA since 1928, Corona’s range is being launched in the UK.

These high-end tools aren’t cheap but are very impressive and solid.

My favourites were the secateurs that convert into loppers when the handles open out and the FlexDial Branch and Stem Pruner, uk.coronatools.com

Crocus

A display dominated by metals in dark zinc and brass or painted in cream or eau de nil.

I loved the fat snax bird feeder with a clever roof water bowl, so bits don’t drop in it, £19.99, in aluminium (available now) and eau de nil (available in the next few weeks), www.crocus.co.uk

Hozelock

What took my fancy was the Bokashi kitchen composter.,

All food waste can be fermented in the airtight container with the addition of Bokashi bran before being turned into nutrient-rich liquid compost and an enhancer when added to a traditional compost bin, £55, www.hozelock.com

Nutscene

Established in 1922 in Dundee, the company’s jute twines are now available in all sorts of colours, including neon and are used for crafts and decoration, too.

It’s produced from sustainable crops and is biodegradable, from £2.30, www.nutscene.com

Twool

Championing British wool is Twool, which makes garden twine, woolly bags, hats, dog leads and the new sustainable tree and shrub tie.

It’s an eco-friendly alternative to imported jute and when it finally degrades, it releases nitrogen back into the soil, www.twool.co.uk

WoodBlocX

You can create anything from these modular wooden blocks – raised beds, seats, walls, ponds, edging.

New this year is a change in the dowel system which holds the blocks together, making them easier to take apart, www.WoodBlocX.com

STIHL

The firm’s lawnmower range welcomes more than 35 new models, including petrol, mulching, ride-on and robotic mowers, with a five-year domestic warranty.

Prices start from £299 for the RM 248 petrol mower, www.stihl.co.uk

GET IN TOUCH

l For more information, plus cook what you grow, recipes, environmental news and more, log on to the website at www.mandycanudigit.com – which is also now smartphone friendly.

You can also follow Mandy on social media – on Twitter @MandyCanUDigIt or you can like her on her Facebook page at Mandycanudigit