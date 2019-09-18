10 South Shields properties on the market for less than £100,000

But not all homes on the market are completely out of reach. There are a number of affordable properties currently up for sale around South Shields for less than £100,000 - ideal for first-time buyers looking to snap up their first home. Here are 10 budget-friendly properties in South Shields that are on the market right now.
1. 2 bedroom terrace, Lorrain Road
Furnished to an exceptionally high standard, this cosy property has been lovingly refurbished throughout with modern fixtures and fittings, and natural decor to lend it light and airy feel. GBP 99,950
Photo: Rightmove
2. 3 bedroom semi-detached, Masefield Drive
Ideal for first-time buyers, this well presented home has been refurbished throughout and is located on the popular Biddick Hall Estate, with local shops and bus routes close by. GBP
Photo: Rightmove
3. 3 bedroom flat, Mowbray Road
This spacious, modern property is ready for buyers to move into and benefits from a well placed location within walking distance to the beach and local parks. GBP 99,950
Photo: Rightmove
4. 2 bedroom terrace, Gaskell Avenue
Boasting a spacious lounge, kitchen and breakfast room, two double bedrooms and bathroom, this stylish family home sits within walking distance of local schools and has good transport links to the town centre. GBP 85,000
Photo: Rightmove
