The property in Westoe Village is for sale for offers in the region £749,995.
The Rightmove listing says: “Browns Estate Agents is delighted to present this exquisite seven-bedroom family home, located in the prestigious Westoe Village Conservation Area.
“This stunning property masterfully blends timeless period features with contemporary elegance, offering an exceptional living experience spread over three floors.
“Boasting off-street parking, a detached double garage, and a substantial garden, this home is perfect for those seeking luxury, space, and character in one of South Shields' most sought-after locations.”
Take a look inside…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.