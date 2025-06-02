It’s so elegant! 19 photos inside the 7-bed South Shields period home for sale in Westoe Village

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 13:38 BST

An ‘exquisite’ seven-bedroom family home in South Shields has gone on the market.

The property in Westoe Village is for sale for offers in the region £749,995.

The Rightmove listing says: “Browns Estate Agents is delighted to present this exquisite seven-bedroom family home, located in the prestigious Westoe Village Conservation Area.

“This stunning property masterfully blends timeless period features with contemporary elegance, offering an exceptional living experience spread over three floors.

“Boasting off-street parking, a detached double garage, and a substantial garden, this home is perfect for those seeking luxury, space, and character in one of South Shields' most sought-after locations.”

Take a look inside…

1. Westoe Village, South Shields

2. Westoe Village, South Shields

3. Westoe Village, South Shields

4. Westoe Village, South Shields

