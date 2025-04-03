Could this beautiful & spacious 3 bed, 3 storey Westoe house near Mortimer Park be the one for you?

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 11:14 BST

A modern three bed home located in a prime area with spacious design? What’s not to love...

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Purple Bricks, this charming 3 bed, 3 storey modern family home is located in the Westoe area of South Shields and is just a stone’s throw away from Mortimer Road, West Park, and Robert Readhead Park.

A modern home, the ground floor of this property features a welcoming entrance hall with solid oak flooring, leading through to two reception rooms comprising of a front-facing dining room with loads of natural light, and a cosy rear lounge perfect for chilled family evenings.

There is also a modern breakfast kitchen equipped with integrated appliances and offering any lucky new owners plenty of space. Heading upstairs, you’ll find a spacious family bathroom and three well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom in the loft which boasts its own en suite shower.

Outside, the property offers a low-maintenance front area and a charming town garden, complete with a brick-built outhouse. Take a look around...

Take a look around...

Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

1. Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

2. Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

3. Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

4. Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Banbury Terrace (Credit: Purple Bricks)

