On the market for £217,750 with Andrew Craig, this beautifully located two-bedroom ground floor apartment is part of the exclusive Harbour View development and offers breathtaking, uninterrupted views across the River Tyne, with the historic Tynemouth Priory as its backdrop.

Ideally suited to over-60s buyers, this property can be purchased through the Homewise Home for Life Plan, which allows eligible customers to secure a Lifetime Lease at a significant discount to the full market price.

The full market value of the apartment is £325,000, but eligible over-60s can typically save between 20% to 50% through the Homewise scheme, depending on age, personal circumstances, and how much of the property’s value they wish to safeguard.

The apartment itself is well-proportioned and presented across one level, with river views enjoyed from the lounge/diner, both bedrooms, and the kitchen/breakfast room. The principal bedroom includes an en-suite shower room, and a second bathroom serves the remainder of the home.

Patio doors from the lounge open onto a shared patio and lawn, perfect for enjoying the stunning coastal surroundings, while additional features include beautifully maintained communal gardens, allocated parking, and a private garage in a nearby block.

The apartment is offered with vacant possession, providing a rare opportunity to live in one of the area's most desirable riverside settings—just a short walk from the beach and local seaside amenities.

Please note: The property is not exclusively for over-60s, and it is also available at full market value via Andrew Craig Estate Agents. For personalised Homewise quotes, contact them directly or use the savings calculator on their website.

