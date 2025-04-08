On the market for £700,000 with Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, this stunning 5-bedroom extended semi-detached Edwardian mansion, located in a prime sea-front position, was once the home of Sunderland AFC legend Len Shackleton.

The property offers spacious and stylish living across multiple levels with breathtaking sea views from all front-facing rooms. It includes a multi-car driveway, a double garage, and an elevated front terrace with a conservatory to the front.

The ground floor features a grand entrance hall with a period staircase, a snug, two reception rooms, a stunning bespoke dining kitchen, a utility room, and a WC. The front-facing reception rooms boast large bay windows with spectacular sea views.

The dining kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, granite worktops, and high-end integrated appliances, creating a beautiful space for cooking and entertaining in keeping with the vibe of the home on the whole, which is impeccably presented with luxurious finishes throughout, including bespoke fireplaces, fitted wardrobes, and elegant tiling.

Heading upstairs, the first floor hosts three double bedrooms and a large family bathroom, while the second floor offers two further double bedrooms, including a master suite with an en-suite and a sauna.

Externally, the property features a well-maintained lawned garden, a rear courtyard, and a garage with remote control entry, while the rooftop patio provides stunning panoramic sea views, perfect for outdoor socialising.

The house’s location offers unparalleled access to the coastline, making it a truly special family home with a historic connection, with this exceptional home combining period charm with modern luxury, offering a rare opportunity to live in one of the finest properties along the coastline.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

