Get me in that garden in the summer! Renovated 2 bed East Boldon cul de sac bungalow for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:08 BST

This property is a rare find in a sought-after location.

On the market for £400,000 with Andrew Craig, this beautifully-renovated detached bungalow is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac in East Boldon village, offering easy access to local amenities.

The home has been modernised to an impeccable standard, making it a perfect turn-key property for discerning buyers - the open-plan design features a contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances, a breakfast bar, and a dining area.

Bi-fold doors off the kitchen lead to a low-maintenance rear garden, ideal for entertaining, while the cosy lounge includes a multi-fuel stove, adding charm and warmth. Heading upstairs, both generously sized bedrooms come with fitted wardrobes, ensuring plenty of storage.

The luxurious bathroom includes Porcelain tiling, a high-quality suite, and a Mira sensor shower over the bath, creating a spa-like experience, while externally the property offers ample off-road parking with two driveways, as well as a drive-through garage with additional space for vehicles or guests.

The bungalow is finished to an exceptionally high standard, with engineered oak flooring, corniced ceilings, and modern fixtures throughout, so take a look around...

Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

1. Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

2. Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

3. Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

4. Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Ferndale Grove (Credit: Andrew Craig)

