On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Andrew Craig, this modern, extended 4-bedroom semi-detached home on Nelson Avenue near South Marine Park and Sandhaven Beach offers spacious and versatile living in a highly desirable South Shields location.

Just a short walk from the scenic seafront, restaurants, and the town centre, this home is perfectly suited to family life and has been thoughtfully extended to provide a generous layout with multiple living and functional spaces.

The ground floor begins with a welcoming entrance hallway, leading into a large lounge with a double glazed bay window, gas fire, and under-stair storage while, to the rear, the open-plan kitchen/diner is a standout feature, boasting contemporary units, integrated appliances, hardwood worktops, a breakfast bar, and ceiling spotlights.

This space flows into the sun lounge, which overlooks the rear garden and offers access to a handy under-floor storage area, while a side extension adds further value, providing a ground floor shower room, and a multi-functional room currently used for storage or as a gym, accessible internally and via a roller shutter door offering excellent flexibility for families.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a front-facing bay-windowed principal room with fitted wardrobes, while a stylish four-piece family bathroom includes a bath, separate shower cubicle, vanity unit, and modern tiling.

Externally, the home features a low-maintenance front garden with off-street parking and an enclosed rear garden with lawn, patio, wood-decked seating area, and a shed, ideal for outdoor dining and family use.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) Photo Sales

2 . Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) Photo Sales

3 . Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) Photo Sales