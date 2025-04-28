Get me in that garden! Modern extended South Shields home near South Marine Park and Sandhaven Beach for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:47 BST

With good transport links, local schools, and amenities nearby, this well-presented and extended property offers a rare blend of space, style, and convenience.

On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Andrew Craig, this modern, extended 4-bedroom semi-detached home on Nelson Avenue near South Marine Park and Sandhaven Beach offers spacious and versatile living in a highly desirable South Shields location.

Just a short walk from the scenic seafront, restaurants, and the town centre, this home is perfectly suited to family life and has been thoughtfully extended to provide a generous layout with multiple living and functional spaces.

The ground floor begins with a welcoming entrance hallway, leading into a large lounge with a double glazed bay window, gas fire, and under-stair storage while, to the rear, the open-plan kitchen/diner is a standout feature, boasting contemporary units, integrated appliances, hardwood worktops, a breakfast bar, and ceiling spotlights.

This space flows into the sun lounge, which overlooks the rear garden and offers access to a handy under-floor storage area, while a side extension adds further value, providing a ground floor shower room, and a multi-functional room currently used for storage or as a gym, accessible internally and via a roller shutter door offering excellent flexibility for families.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a front-facing bay-windowed principal room with fitted wardrobes, while a stylish four-piece family bathroom includes a bath, separate shower cubicle, vanity unit, and modern tiling.

Externally, the home features a low-maintenance front garden with off-street parking and an enclosed rear garden with lawn, patio, wood-decked seating area, and a shed, ideal for outdoor dining and family use.

Take a look around...

Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

1. Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

2. Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

3. Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

4. Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig) | Nelson Avenue (Credit: Andrew Craig)

