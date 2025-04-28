On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Andrew Craig, this modern, extended 4-bedroom semi-detached home on Nelson Avenue near South Marine Park and Sandhaven Beach offers spacious and versatile living in a highly desirable South Shields location.
Just a short walk from the scenic seafront, restaurants, and the town centre, this home is perfectly suited to family life and has been thoughtfully extended to provide a generous layout with multiple living and functional spaces.
Find out about the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news, sport, retro and more to your inbox!
The ground floor begins with a welcoming entrance hallway, leading into a large lounge with a double glazed bay window, gas fire, and under-stair storage while, to the rear, the open-plan kitchen/diner is a standout feature, boasting contemporary units, integrated appliances, hardwood worktops, a breakfast bar, and ceiling spotlights.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
This space flows into the sun lounge, which overlooks the rear garden and offers access to a handy under-floor storage area, while a side extension adds further value, providing a ground floor shower room, and a multi-functional room currently used for storage or as a gym, accessible internally and via a roller shutter door offering excellent flexibility for families.
Follow the latest updates from St James’ Park and beyond when you sign up for our free NUFC newsletter
Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a front-facing bay-windowed principal room with fitted wardrobes, while a stylish four-piece family bathroom includes a bath, separate shower cubicle, vanity unit, and modern tiling.
Sign up for The Property Ladder every Thursday, taking you through the keyhole of some of what’s on the UK market
Externally, the home features a low-maintenance front garden with off-street parking and an enclosed rear garden with lawn, patio, wood-decked seating area, and a shed, ideal for outdoor dining and family use.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
Former home of Sunderland AFC legend Len Shackleton, 5 bed Seaburn mansion on the seafront, up for sale
High tech design, steam room, massive garden... Huge 6 bed Whitburn coastal family mansion on the market
I tour the perfect 3 bed Sunderland family home for sale in Seaburn with open plan design and large garden
I'd love a 4 acre garden... Tranquil & spacious 3 bed Cleadon countryside home with glorious views for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.